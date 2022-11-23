Dehradun, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will celebrate its 175th foundation day on Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest and Bharti Enterprises chairperson Rakesh Mittal is the guest of honour.

A commemorative stamp to mark 175 years of the institute's existence will also be released on the occasion by Department of Posts secretary Vineet Pandey.

A big gathering of students, alumni and faculty is expected on the occasion. PTI

