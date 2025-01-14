Sambhal (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Authorities in Sambhal cleared illegal encroachment at the Sati Math temple in the Nai Sarai area under the Kotwali Sambhal jurisdiction on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

A bulldozer was deployed to remove the unauthorised construction under the leadership of SDM Vandana Mishra.

"We received information about illegal encroachment at the Sati Math temple, where plots were being created by filling the foundation. After conducting a survey, the encroachment was removed, freeing approximately 82 square metres of land," SDM Mishra said.

She further added, "A case will be registered under the Anti-Land Mafia Act, and strict legal action will follow."

Sambhal has been in the news after five people were killed during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

In the wake of the violence, the administration has launched anti-encroachment drives and a campaign against power theft in the areas adjoining the mosque.

