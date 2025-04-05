Gorakhpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued "urgent directives" to administrative and police officials for implementing robust measures to safeguard Rabi crops from fires.

During a meeting at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath stressed the need for immediate action in cases of fires, directing that they be controlled swiftly upon detection.

"For us, the welfare of farmers is paramount. There should be no negligence at any level," a statement quoted him as saying.

He instructed the officials to ensure prompt compensation for farmers affected by fires, adhering to government guidelines.

"Every possible measure should be taken to protect their crops, as this remains a priority for the government," he said, highlighting the increased fire risk due to rising temperatures and strong winds during the wheat crop maturation period.

Rabi crops are usually sown in October-November and harvested in the April-May.

Adityanath also reviewed the district's fire prevention measures, emphasising the need for rapid response capabilities.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover reported that temporary and seasonal fire stations, equipped with necessary firefighting tools, were operational across Gorakhpur.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and ordered continuous monitoring of crop procurement.

He also reviewed preparations for Ram Navami, instructing the officials to ensure cleanliness and implement strict security measures at temples.

Adityanath laid stress on the need for special provisions for women devotees and adequate drinking water facilities.

He further instructed the officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, while maintaining high construction standards.

