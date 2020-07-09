New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) Import of cut flowers are now allowed only through Chennai airport, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

Earlier there were no such restrictions on the import of these flowers which include Roses, Carnations, Orchids, Chrysanthemums and Lilies.

Also Read | Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

"Import policy of cut flowers... continues to remain free. However, import will be through Chennai airport only," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with export and import related issues.

Also Read | Lava Z61 Pro Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 5,774.

Import of these flowers stood at USD 3.92 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in 2019-20 as against USD 3.96 (Rs 29.7 crore) million in the previous fiscal.

India imported roses worth Rs 11.48 lakh in 2019-20 mainly from Ecuador.

Inbound shipments of Carnations in 2019-20 stood at Rs 0.22 lakh from Spain and Nepal. Similarly, India imported Orchids worth Rs 15.86 crore in the last fiscal from Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Thailand.

Chrysanthemums imports aggregated at Rs 42 lakh in that fiscal from Colombia, Kenya, Netherland, New Zealand and Thailand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)