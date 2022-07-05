Mangaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts on Tuesday in view of the continuing rains lashing the coastal region.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared the holiday in the respective districts.

Rajendra said the holiday has been declared considering the safety of students going to schools and colleges.

All private and government schools, colleges and degree colleges in Udupi will remain closed on Tuesday, Kurma Rao said.

