New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Gold loan financier Indel Money on Wednesday said it expects to double asset under management (AUM) to Rs 4,000 crore in FY26 helped by rising demand for gold loans.

The company's AUM stood at Rs 2,400 crore in the financial year ended in March 2025.

Indel Money is aiming to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in disbursements and Rs 4,000 crore in AUM during the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company opened 89 branches in the fiscal year, taking the total number to 365. It has a presence in 12 states and three Union Territories as of March 31, 2025.

The company has also reported a profit of Rs 61 crore for the year, registering a 10 per cent growth year on year, it said.

Indel Money reported NPA at 1.35 per cent of its assets, which highlights a significant improvement in asset quality against last year's 3.17 per cent, it said.

"The overall credit situation will also improve. As a result, domestic consumption will gather steam in the days to come. Naturally, gold loan demand will also rise, especially in the backdrop of record gold prices," Indel Money CEO Umesh Mohanan said.

