New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 243.77 crore for the March quarter, on account of impairment on investments in APGPCL.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 26.16 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, The India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,485.73 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,417.62 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of The India Cements were Rs 1,637.65 crore, up 12.22 per cent, in the March quarter of FY23 as compared with Rs 1,459.28 crore.

The Chennai-based firm had invested in shares of Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Ltd (APGPCL), a gas-based power generating company, for the purpose of obtaining low-cost power as a captive consumer.

"During the year under review, the operations of APGPCL were suspended due to various operational reasons. Considering the uncertainties prevailing at APGPCL, the company impaired the carrying value of investments in APGPCL," it said.

The provision for impairment of investments amounting to Rs 113.83 crore has been disclosed as an exceptional item.

The India Cements' total income in the March quarter was Rs 1,493.66 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, The India Cements' reported a net loss of Rs 169.82 crore. However, it had reported a net profit of Rs 65.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 5,608.14 crore in FY23, a 15.43 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

"The performance of the company during the year under review was adversely impacted by the record increase in the cost of fuel and power which could not be compensated in the market due to supply overhang," the company said in an earnings statement.

This was compounded by one-off charges on account of impairment of certain investments and advances, it added.

"This was to some extent compensated by the profit on the sale of investments. All these factors led to dismal performance for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2023," it said.

However, in FY23, the company's overall volume of sales was 9 per cent higher in line with the industry, it added.

Going forward, the company plans for "improving the liquidity in the short term through the disposal of some non-core assets and steps are being taken to improve the operating parameters through the refurbishment of some of the plants," it added.

According to the company, the Indian economy is expected to be resilient to weather global headwinds in the current year.

"With indications of good rabi crop and easing inflationary pressure, rural demand is expected to pick up along with urban demand," it said, adding, "The increasing preference for homeownership and rebuilding of homes in urban and semi-urban centres augur well for the brisk construction activity to continue this year."

Shares of The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday settled 2.79 per cent lower at Rs 190.20 apiece on the BSE.

