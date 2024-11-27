Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said India was committed to shaping a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations while asserting that the propagation of the all-embracing Indian culture was the priority.

He presented the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award, 2024, to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj at a ceremony organized by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

Addressing the event, Sinha said, "Propagation of all-embracing Indian culture, core values, artistic traditions, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is our priority. India will shape a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations."

He observed that India, with its rich historical and cultural heritage and talented human resources, is steadily marching towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

"In this journey, enlightened individuals from every field, especially scientists and spiritualists, must come forward to give new impetus to the development process," he said.

The L-G described Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj as an enlightened saint, yoga guru, and renowned scholar and lauded his stellar contributions toward promoting Sanskrit and upholding the ideals and values of the Indian civilization.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)