New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Monday announced a new Executive Council and named Ruchir Dixit as its Chairperson for FY2025-26.

IESA is an industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing sector in India.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

"India Electronics and Semiconductor Association announces new Executive Council, Ruchir Dixit Named as Chairperson for FY2025-26," IESA said in a release.

Six new leaders were elected to the Executive Council, including Akshay Aggarwal, Senior Director of Engineering at MediaTech; Hemang Shah, Senior Director Government Affairs at Applied Materials; Pradeep Kumar Vajram, Managing Partner at 7Rays; Raghu Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of Kaynes SemiCon; Sundeep Gupta, MD India & VP Central R&D at Alphawave Semi, and Vivek Tyagi, Managing Director of Sales at Analog Devices.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Continuing EC members from last year are Navin Bishnoi (Elected as Vice Chairperson), Rajeev Khushu, Sanjeev Keskar (Elected as Treasurer), Veerappan VV (Advisor) and Ashok Chandak (President)," it said.

Dixit brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in both semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries.

"He currently serves as the Vice President and Country Manager at Siemens EDA India. Dixit's appointment and New EC announcement come at a time when India is taking giant leaps in semiconductor and electronics design-led manufacturing," it said.

Prior to his new role as Chairperson, Dixit was Vice Chairman of IESA and has played a pivotal role in shaping the IESA community, according to the release.

"With broad experience across product engineering, strategic alliances and technology innovation, Ruchir Dixit previously served in senior leadership positions at Mentor Graphics. Ruchir Dixit is an alumnus of Wayne State University, Michigan and Haas School of Business at University of Berkeley," IESA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)