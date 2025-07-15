New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said gherkins, pickled small cucumbers, have been exported from Tamil Nadu to the South American country Uruguay with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The consignment, it said, includes two major gherkin-based products - whole gherkins, used primarily as pickles, and sandwich slices, which serve as key ingredients in burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

These gherkins were grown through contract farming arrangements with local farmers in the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts of Tamil Nadu, establishing a direct farm-to-global-market supply chain.

"This export marks a meaningful stride in India's efforts to enhance value-added agricultural exports, empower farming communities, and showcase the potential of Indian agri-products in global markets," it added.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)