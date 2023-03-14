New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The massive possibilities of digital infrastructure are amplified and showcased here in India, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Tuesday advocating that the 'India model' which is frugal and low cost can be applied by the African nations.

India "truly has done remarkable work in skilling, education, and in... early stages...in healthcare through digital intervention," Mittal said addressing CII partnership Summit 2023.

He was speaking at a session on the 'Role of Global Businesses in Facilitating African Economic Integration'.

"What has become possible with advent of digital infrastructure is absolutely amplified and showcased here in India. Why will we not lift and shift a lot of these modules into Africa," he said.

Mittal advocated that the India-model must be applied to Africa, given that the solutions and digital stacks created and successfully deployed here, are frugal and low cost, and suited to paying capabilities of consumers.

