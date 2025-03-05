New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) India needs to look at a multi-pronged approach to ensure national security in the quantum computing era as well as have bilateral partnerships for rapid adoption of emerging technologies, according to a NITI Aayog research paper released on Wednesday.

The NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH) in partnership with Data Security Council of India released the paper on the rapid evolution of quantum computing, its implications on national security and what is needed for India to get ahead of the curve to shape its trajectory. NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam released the paper.

The paper said a strategic framework is essential to navigate the opportunities and threats posed by quantum computing.

"A proactive, multi-pronged approach will ensure national security remains resilient in the quantum era," it said and called for establishing bilateral partnerships for rapid adoption, especially the modalities that offer scalability.

The NITI-FTH has been established as a Frontier Tech Action Tank to accelerate India's transition into a Frontier Tech Nation.

In his foreword to the paper, Subrahmanyam said leadership in the quantum computing domain will require more than just technological prowess and emphasised the need for deep collaboration between the government, industry and academia as well as investments in indigenous capabilities.

The government had launched the National Quantum Mission (NQM) in April 2023 with a budget outlay of Rs 6,003 crore to develop an indigenous quantum technology ecosystem.

Niti Frontier Tech Hub, the government think tank said is committed to shaping India's parth towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Hub will engage with experts to establish a clear sector-specific vision and set of imperatives for India by 2035, which is roughly the midpoint from now to 2047.

The paper said quantum computing is evolving rapidly, posing both opportunities and challenges for national security.

It explores the global quantum race, latest technological breakthroughs and the potential impact on national security. It also provides recommendations for enhancing India's preparedness.

As per the paper, quantum technologies are set to redefine national security priorities across multiple domains. From breaking encryption to designing next-generation weaponry, nations that successfully advance quantum capabilities will gain an unprecedented strategic edge.

On national security imperatives for India, it said quantum computing is a dual-use technology with transformative implications for defence, intelligence, and cybersecurity.

While India has made strides through its National Quantum Mission, a strategic framework is essential to navigate both opportunities and threats.

"Advancements in quantum technology would expose the country to increased risk of technological surprise and strategic blind spots. Being caught off guard by quantum driven advancements would jeopardise national security, economic competitiveness, and technological leadership," the paper said.

Key recommendations in the paper to address the uncertainty associated with quantum timeline include establishment of a task force to track global quantum advancements and adapting investment priorities based on emerging breakthroughs.

The paper emphasised that India's quantum security strategy must integrate technology monitoring, research flexibility, and supply chain security while leveraging global partnerships and domestic innovation.

A proactive, multi-pronged approach will ensure national security remains resilient in the quantum era, it said.

While private investment in quantum technologies is surging, reflecting growing commercial confidence and accelerating the transition from research to real-world applications, governments worldwide are also making substantial commitments to quantum development.

The US has invested USD 5 billion to date, while China leads with USD 15 billion, followed by Europe at USD 1.2 billion and India at USD 750 million.

In total, more than 30 governments have pledged over USD 40 billion to advance quantum technologies.

