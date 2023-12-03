New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India was re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council with the highest tally on Friday, and the term of council will be for the biennium 2024-25, according to an official statement.

The statement said India's re-election falls under the category of 10 states with "the largest interest in international seaborne trade", alongside Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the highest votes are indicative of the government's determination to strengthen India's varied contributions to international maritime operations.

The council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the assembly, for supervising the work of the organization.

Between sessions of the assembly, the council performs the functions of the assembly, except that of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

According to the statement, under the MIV 2030 to enhance representation at IMO, India aims at appointing permanent representatives at IMO London.

Indian delegation was led by Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and waterways, T K Ramachandaran, with members including DG Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, officers of DGS, High Commission of India at London, and industry representatives.

