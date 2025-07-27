New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) India must proceed with caution in its trade talks with the US, drawing lessons from countries like Vietnam and Japan, economic think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

To prevent any misrepresentation, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said New Delhi should insist on a jointly issued written statement before acknowledging the final terms of any agreement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It added that a Japanese government document released on July 25 shows major gaps between Japan's understanding of a new trade deal with the United States and how President Trump portrayed it just days earlier.

Trump claimed on July 22 that the agreement secures massive Japanese investments, strong tariff protections, and guaranteed access for US farm exports, including rice. But Japan's official summary, published by its Cabinet Secretariat, describes a far more limited framework -- still under negotiation and lacking binding commitments, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"India should tread carefully as it negotiates its trade agreement with the United States, taking a cue from the experiences of countries like Vietnam and now Japan," he said.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. They are aiming to clinch the first phase by fall (September-October) this year.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)