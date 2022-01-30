New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) India's crude steel production rose by nearly 18 per cent to 118 million tonne (MT) in 2021, while world leader China recorded a 3 per cent decline to 1 032.8 MT, according to worldsteel.

India, which is the second largest steel producing nation, had manufactured 100.3 MT steel in 2020 and China had produced 1 064.7 MT of steel in the same year, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its report.

"Total world crude steel production was 1,950.5 MT in 2021, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to 1 880.4 MT in 2020," the global industry body said.

According to the report, in 2021, Japan produced 96.3 MT steel as against 83.2 MT in 2020. The United States' output was at 86 MT compared to 72.7MT a year ago.

While Russia produced 76 MT steel, South Korea produced 70.6 MT, Turkey 40.4 MT, Germany 40.1 MT, Brazil 36 MT and Iran produced 28.5 MT steel in 2021.

Out of 1,950.5 MT, the top ten steel producing countries jointly produced 1,624.8 MT, the rest came in from other steel producing member nations.

