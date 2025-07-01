New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, on Tuesday discussed strategic opportunities to jointly develop high-grade steel and aluminium.

The Union steel minister was in Dubai and met Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri as part of a high-level engagement to advance India-UAE industrial cooperation under the India-UAE CEPA framework, an official statement said.

One of the core focus areas of the discussion was the joint development of high-grade steel and aluminium, which are vital for India's growing automobile and strategic sectors, as per the statement issued by the Ministry of Steel.

"We see clear synergy in jointly producing and trading high-quality steel and aluminium for use in sectors such as automobiles, mobility, and high-end manufacturing," Kumaraswamy said.

The minister also proposed setting up a joint working group between Indian and UAE stakeholders to identify specific opportunities under CEPA, streamline logistics, and promote long-term collaboration in key sectors.

India and the UAE can be strong partners in green steel production and sustainable industrial growth, the minister stated.

