New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Thursday sold a nearly 12 per cent stake in the firm through promoter companies to make it a fully professionally managed entity.

"I have sold 11.9 per cent in the company with a view to make the company a fully professionally managed and run company.

“With this sale, I and my promoter companies now own 9.8 per cent of the company. I intend to hold these shares and participate in the future growth story of the company," Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted Gehlaut as saying in a regulatory filing.

In a letter sent to the board members of the company, Gehlaut said ever since going public in September 2004 at Rs 19 per share, Indiabulls Housing Finance has been a "fabulous success story".

Gehlaut said he will be resigning from the board of the company by the end of the current fiscal, ending March 31, 2022, and will be completing the process of de-promotorisation of the company with requisite approvals.

Two years ago, the housing financier had envisioned to be a professionally run and innovative financial institution with a strong balance sheet, strong liquidity and masterclass corporate governance.

Gehlaut held a total of 21.69 per cent stake in the company in his personal capacity (0.11 per cent) and through his promoter companies -- Inuus Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (7.70 per cent) and Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust (13.89 per cent), before selling his nearly 12 per cent stake on Thursday.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust sold 50,00,000 shares at Rs 268.49 each.

The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed at Rs 254.30 apiece on BSE, down by 4.06 per cent from the previous close.

