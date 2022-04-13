New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has raised Rs 865 crore through issue of shares to institutional investors.

Also Read | Oppo A57 5G With Android 12 OS Debuts in China; Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

The Mumbai-based firm had launched its QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) issue on March 7 and closed it on April 12.

In a regulatory filing, IBREL said that the fund raising committee of the board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, approved the issue and allotment of 8,55,59,435 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 101.10 per share, aggregating to a little over Rs 865 crore.

Also Read | Hyundai To Invest $300 Million in US Plant for Producing Environment-Friendly Vehicles.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Multi Cap Fund, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Societe Generale, and Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund participated in the QIP issue.

The company's shares closed at Rs 108.70 apiece on BSE, down 0.32 per cent over previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)