Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Monday celebrated the 76th Indian Independence day by carrying out a ceremonial parade during the day and by hoisting the national flag at an uninhabited and isolated island in Kochi backwaters.

The objective behind hoisting the Tricolour on Gundu Island on Sunday was to bring in the importance of the national flag by displaying it from distinctly visible, remote island locations in Kochi channel/harbour and spread awareness among the fishing folks and tourists embarked for ferry/boat ride passing nearby, a Coast Guard release said.

The ceremonial guard was reviewed by DIG N Ravi on Monday and the occasion also witnessed two special guests of honour, representing 'Born to Win foundation', which deals with propagation of a gamut of environmental protection causes, the release said.

Besides that, the foundation also contributes towards propagating cloth bags made from recycled clothes sourced from various sources i.e., hotels and donations and also provides food for the underprivileged, it said. PTI

