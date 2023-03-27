Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a city-based vaccine maker on Monday announced receipt of approval from Drugs Controller General of India and State Drug Control Administration for manufacturing of Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine.

A press release from IIL said, "IIL's Indo-Vietnam Partnership resulted in manufacturing and marketing authorisation of their Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine. IIL partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, Vietnam".

Under an exclusive agreement, Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component to IIL. Rubella Vaccine component will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine, it said.

This Live Attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India, the release said.

This vaccine has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years, it said.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, "We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India. Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country."

