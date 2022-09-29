Coimbatore (TN), Sep 29 (PTI) Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Maintenance Command, IAF on Thursday said the Indian industry has the potential and capability to support IAF in its indigenisation programme.

Also Read | Oppo A17, Oppo A17K & Oppo A77s India Price Tipped Online: Report.

Addressing the personnel of 5 Base Repair Depot in Sulur on the outskirts here, Pande emphasised to reach out and engage with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and private industries.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Add Exclusive Features to Upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He was on a three-day visit to the depot from September 28 and was accompanied by Ruchira Pande, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) AFWWA (R) and was presented Guard of Honour by the Air Warriors of the depot on his arrival, an official release said here.

The Air Marshal visited various repair and overhauling divisions of the depot and reviewed the progress on production of aircraft.

He was briefed on various indigenisation efforts undertaken by the depot under 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives to minimise dependency on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), it said.

Ruchira Pande visited various welfare ventures run by AFWWA (L) and addressed all Sanginis of the depot.

She appreciated their efforts in maintenance of the AFWWA ventures and enhancing the quality of life at the depot by creating a stress free environment.

She urged the Sanginis to continue the good work towards welfare, empowerment and upliftment of IAF families.

The AFWWA's initiative towards extending helping hand to the orphans, senior citizens, poor and needy of the society was also appreciated, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)