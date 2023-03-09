New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The country's largest airline IndiGo has appointed Mark Sutch as the Chief Commercial Officer for its international cargo business.

From March 1, the carrier said its cargo business CarGo will have two CCOs -- Mahesh Kumar Malik for domestic and Sutch for international segments.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 27 Cities in India, Tally Rises to 331; Check Details Here.

IndiGo inducted its first A321 freighter in November and the second one in December last year. Two more freighters are expected this year.

Sutch was earlier Chief Commercial Officer with CMA CGM Air Cargo based in Marseille. He has also served with Cathay Pacific Airways, including being based for 5 years in Mumbai as the airline's Regional GM for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm in Several Parts of Odisha During Holi, To Continue Till March 10.

He is a British and Irish national and has spent most of his career on international assignments, a release said on Thursday.

Sutch said that as the airline's international network and frequency grow, there is an opportunity to build world-class cargo products and solutions using both its A321 freighters and extensive belly capacity.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said Sutch brings a wealth of industry experience that will support the airline to further expand its CarGo business.

In 2021, the carrier said it would source four A321 ceo planes that will be converted from passenger jets to full freighter configurations.

The airline has more than 300 aircraft in its fleet and operates around 1,800 flights daily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)