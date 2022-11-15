New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Indosolar Ltd board has approved setting up of one gigawatt solar manufacturing facility.

The board, at its meeting on Monday, also cleared the appointment of Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi as its Managing Director.

Also Read | Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy Says ‘Children's Death in Gambia Due to India-Made Syrup Shamed the Country’.

Further, it has given the nod for the sale of the assets of the companies which has become obsolete, and setting up of 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility, according to a regulatory filing.

Doshi is currently Chairman and Managing Director of Waaree Energies Limited, the holding company of Indosolar Ltd.

Also Read | National Press Day 2022: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Symbolises Free and Responsible Media in India.

He is associated with Waaree Group since 1999 and holds a doctorate in professional entrepreneurship in business project management from the European Continental University.

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi is the elder brother of Viren Chimanlal Doshi, who is a non-executive director of the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)