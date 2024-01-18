Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Private sector lender Indusind Bank is mulling to open four more branches in Ayodhya, a top official said on Thursday.

The city-based lender promoted by the Hindujas already has a branch in the temple town, which will be witnessing the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

Indusind Bank's managing director and chief executive Sumant Kathpalia said UP is a very "vibrant state" and added that the lender has a big presence in Kanpur and Lucknow.

Without giving a timeline for its expansion in the temple town, Kathpalia said the bank already has a branch in Ayodhya, and will be adding four more branches in the town.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

The bank added 98 branches in the December quarter and is confident of attaining all its targets which were declared earlier as part of a medium-term business growth plan, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)