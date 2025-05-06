New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) To address India's growing demand-supply gap in skilled professionals, Industry-Academia Connect 2025 was launched in the national capital on Tuesday, promising to make education more relevant to emerging industry needs and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with ITC Hotels and Swiss hospitality institute EHL (Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne), Academia Connect 2025 builds on the success of the VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma Programme.

This programme, delivered across 10 ITC Hotels, including ITC Maurya, has already trained over 800 students with a 100 per cent placement record.

CII Executive Director Sougata Roy Choudhury said, "We need to understand student potential at a deeper level. That's why we're using scientific tools like psychometric assessments and building real partnerships between academia and industry."

