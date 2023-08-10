Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a centre of Infosys BPM Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IT giant Infosys Limited here.

The new centre of Infosys BPM (Business Process Management) is the first such facility of the company in eastern India.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said, “I am very happy that Infosys BPM has opened operations from Bhubaneswar. I am sure that the talented youngsters of Odisha will make this high-end customer service centre a big success for Infosys.”

He also outlined his government's commitment to provide Infosys with all support to further grow and contribute to the state.

Earlier, the company had established its Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in Bhubaneswar which was its first such centre outside its headquarters in Karnataka.

Established in April 2002, Infosys BPM Ltd has 42 delivery locations spread across 16 countries, offering an end-to-end outsourcing services provider.

While thanking the government for its support, Satish HC, Executive Vice President and Co-head of Delivery at Infosys, also praised the speed and responsiveness of the state government in facilitating the establishment of this centre.

He said, “The strength of Infosys will increase from 10,000 to 20,000 in the near future and Infosys BPM will contribute immensely to the growth. This centre will create considerable new job opportunities for the youth of the state.”

