New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Infosys on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link in an all-cash deal of AUD 98 million (about Rs 532 crore).

Infosys has acquired the firm through its wholly-owned subsidiary Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, according to a regulatory filing made last month.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The acquisition strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, the company said.

"This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities, while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital transformation journey.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Together with The Missing Link, and Infosys Cobalt, Infosys aims to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialised end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions," a company statement said.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is a cybersecurity and cloud services specialist, delivering services across the entire spectrum of IT strategy, technology roadmap, project management, cybersecurity, risk assessments & mitigation and automation services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)