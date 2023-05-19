New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) IT company Infosys has decided to roll out a 60 per cent average variable payout for its employees for Q4 FY23, while for Wipro the payout stands at 80.2 per cent, according to sources.

In an internal communication to employees, Infosys said that the Performance Bonus recommendation for Q4 FY2022-23 has been completed, and the payout is scheduled to take place in May 2023 payroll.

Also Read | 20% TCS on International Credit Card Usage FAQs: What Is Exemption Limit for Students or Medical Purposes? Know Everything Here.

Infosys' average payout stood at 60 per cent for Q4 FY23, according to a source.

For Wipro, the variable payout for the fourth quarter of FY23 is at 80.2 per cent, a person familiar with the development said.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Class 12th Board Examination Results Declared on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet.

An e-mail sent to Infosys went unanswered, and Wipro declined to comment.

It is pertinent to mention that the Q4 scorecard and outlook given by several IT companies missed street estimates amid global uncertainties, and market watchers expect the next few quarters to be choppy given the prevailing customer sentiments across BFSI, technology services and certain other verticals, particularly in the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)