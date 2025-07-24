New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of Infosys Ltd declined over 1 per cent on Thursday morning trade as profit-taking emerged in the counter, a day after the firm reported its June quarter earnings.

The blue-chip stock dropped 1.39 per cent to Rs 1,552.45 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 1.39 per cent to Rs 1,552.60.

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent rise in June quarter net profit and narrowed its full-year revenue forecast after stronger-than-expected earnings growth.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,921 crore in April-June -- the first quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year -- compared to Rs 6,368 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

The IT services company narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast to 1-3 per cent band from a prior 0-3 per cent range.

Revenue from operations at Rs 42,279 crore was 7.53 per cent higher year-on-year and 3.3 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter, on the back of strong performance in AI and deal wins.

Net profit, however, fell 1.5 per cent sequentially when compared to the January-March quarter.

