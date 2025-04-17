New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Infosys on Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire technology and business consulting firm MRE Consulting for USD 36 million (about Rs 307.4 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The IT firm will acquire the consultancy company through its wholly owned subsidiary Infosys Nova Holdings LLC.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter (April-June) of FY26.

The cost of acquisition will be "Upto USD 36 million, including upfront and earnouts, excluding management incentives, and retention bonus," according to a regulatory filing.

The acquisition brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector, a company statement said.

"Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200 professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and ecosystems," the filing said.

Founded in 1994, Texas-based MRE Consulting provides technology and business consulting services to the Energy & Utilities, Services, and Healthcare industries.

"By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this critical area of their business," Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said.

