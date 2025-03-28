New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) INOX Air Products, India's largest manufacturer of industrial, electronic and medical gases, on Friday announced commissioning of its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant at Asahi India Glass Limited's (AIS) greenfield float glass facility at Soniyana in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

AIS, India's leading glass manufacturer, has entered into a 20-year off-take agreement with INOX for the supply of green hydrogen to this facility.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

"The plant, powered by solar energy, will have a capacity to generate up to 190 tons of green hydrogen per annum through the electrolysis process," INOX said in a statement.

"This will be India's first instance of use of green hydrogen in the float glass manufacturing process, paving the way for sustainable glass production."

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

INOX Air Products is responsible for the design, engineering, installation, operations and a continuous supply of green hydrogen to the AIS facility for a period of 20 years.

In the first phase, 95 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen will be supplied to AIS.

As a part of the agreement, AIS has invested in the solar power plant, which supplies renewable energy for the generation of green hydrogen, which would be further consumed in AIS' float glass manufacturing process.

Commenting on the commissioning, Siddharth Jain, Managing Director, INOX Air Products, said, "Our green hydrogen supplies would substantially reduce CO2 emissions at AIS facility to the tune of 1250 tonnes per annum".

Green hydrogen, he said, will play a pivotal role in India's energy transition towards decarbonisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupinder Shelly, COO-Architectural Glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd said, "With the commissioning of INOXAP's green hydrogen plant at our facility, our commitment to sustainability has got stronger. With an objective of fulfilling 94 per cent of our power requirements through green and sustainable energy sources at our Soniyana facility, we will continue to invest and build our capabilities on sustainability, circularity, and de-carbonization".

AIS has commissioned a greenfield project in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, for manufacturing high-quality float glass to be used for automotive and architectural purposes with technology collaboration from its partners - AGC Europe.

The agreement with INOX Air Products for setting up a green hydrogen plant for this project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)