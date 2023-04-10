Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Inox CVA, which provides cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gassificartion solutions, on Monday said it has manufactured the country's first indigenously designed zero-boil-off 4K helium cryostat for a whole-bodyI magnet system.

This makes India the sixth country in the world to indigenously manufactureI magnet system and will help lower theI cost, the company claimed in a statement.

The fabrication of theI cryostat was carried out at its Vadodara facility it said adding the cryostat was indigenously designed by a team of scientists, engineers, and research fellows led by Dr. Soumen Kar, principal investigator of indigenous magnetic resonance imaging (IMRI) project at the Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi.

Dr Kar said developing modernI magnets and the 4K helium cryostat with zero-boil-off technology is a challenging task, requiring application of numerous complex indigenous technologies and this achievement now positions India as the sixth country in the world to manufactureI magnet systems.

