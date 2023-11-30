Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Intense cold wave gripped most parts of Himachal Pradesh as high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills received fresh snowfall while mid and lower hills were lashed by high velocity icy winds accompanied by scattered rains.

Una was the wettest in the state with 28 mm of rainfall, followed by Dalhousie 19 mm, Bangana 15 mm, Bhuntar 10 mm, Kangra and Chamba 9.5 mm each, Ghamroor 9 mm, Kangra 7.3 mm, Dharamsala and Bharmaur 5 mm, Dehra Gopipur, Jogindernagar and Nadaun 3 mm each.

Maximum day temperatures dropped by a few notches and stayed five to 12 degrees below normal, and Chamba, Dalhousie, Kangra and Una recorded a high of and 12.9 degrees, 5.4 degrees, 14.0 degrees and 16 degrees which were 12.2 degrees, 10.1 degrees, 9.0 degrees and 8.9 degrees below normal and Dhaulakuan was the hottest with a high of 22.7 degrees Celsius.

People reeled under severe cold wave conditions in Shimla as dark convective clouds overcast the sky and icy winds accompanied by light rains lashed the town. Visibility was reduced to a few meters, disrupting vehicular traffic.

The high altitude areas in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi and high mountain passes received fresh snowfall and the police have issued snowfall alerts in Lahaul and Spiti and advised the people to check the weather conditions before entering into these areas.

The local meteorological office has predicted rains at isolated areas in mid and lower hills and rains or snow at some places in higher hills on December 1 and dry weather thereafter.

