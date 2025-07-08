New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Solar sector experts and stakeholders will gather next week at a multilateral meeting for Asia and the Pacific region in Sri Lanka to discuss ways to scale up use of solar energy.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) will host its Seventh Regional Committee Meeting (RCM) for the Asia and the Pacific Region next week in Sri Lanka, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The event will bring together government officials, technical universities, think tanks, institutional partners, and leaders from the private sector to advance a coordinated and strategic agenda for scaling solar deployment across this dynamic and diverse region, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

Ashish Khanna, Director General, ISA, said "The Regional Committee Meeting in Colombo from 15-17 July is an opportunity to develop practical, investment-ready solutions with the potential to scale across countries and technologies."

Headquartered in India, the ISA is a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at UN's climate conference COP21 in Paris. It has 123 member and signatory countries.

The Alliance works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable transition to a carbon-neutral future.

