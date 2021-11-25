New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.

"Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.

