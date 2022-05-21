New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Government-owned renewable energy project finance company IREDA has sanctioned loans worth Rs 14,445 crore and disbursed Rs 10,018 crore for various green energy projects in Maharashtra.

IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited) in association with the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCAI) conducted a workshop on 'Greening India through renewables' on May 20, 2022 in Pune, Maharashtra, an IREDA statement said.

In his keynote address, Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, urged Maharashtra's industry leaders and investors to pay attention to Renewable Energy (RE) sector and invest in the RE projects that are not only generating clean energy but also reducing Co2 emissions and improving quality of life.

Das emphasised IREDA's commitment to the development of renewable energy projects in all states, including Maharashtra, noting that out of a total loan of Rs 1,20,946 crore sanctioned by IREDA, Rs 14,445 crore was sanctioned for 422 RE project accounts in Maharashtra.

The company has disbursed Rs 10,018 crore in Maharashtra alone out of its total loan disbursement of Rs 79,446 crore.

During FY22, IREDA sanctioned loan of Rs 2,564 crore for 12 RE project accounts and disbursed Rs 1,362 crore in Maharashtra.

Praising the company's achievements during the last two years despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Das said that IREDA's historic financial results would not have been possible without the collective efforts of all departments.

He also underlined that IREDA might be the only central public sector enterprise to publish its audited financial results on April 30th, 2022, just 30 days after the end of the financial year.

The driving elements behind such outstanding accomplishments are teamwork, honesty, transparency and commitment to the stakeholders, he said.

The theme presentation at Friday's event was delivered by Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), IREDA.

He said that India can transform the landscape of RE sector by creating an ecosystem for RE manufacturing and storage manufacturing.

IREDA is also financing RE manufacturing at competitive interest rates. This will boost the domestic manufacturing sector.

Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCAI, said that greening India through renewables is very important for reducing energy cost and creating job opportunities.

Deepak Karandikar, Vice-President, MCCAI, and Rajesh Mutha, President, Maharashtra Solar Manufactures Association (MASM), highlighted several challenges for the development of the RE sector.

