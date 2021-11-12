New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) International Solar Alliance and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on Friday inked pact at COP26 conference in Glasgow to fight climate change.

"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at COP26 to collaborate and support the Parties in the implementation of ambitious national action in line with global efforts," an ISA statement said.

According to the statement, the MoU was signed by Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA and Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary, UNFCCC.

As part of the agreement, the two institutions will jointly organise a set of activities with the UN Climate Change secretariat to facilitate the implementation of mitigation action in the energy sector, facilitate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions and Long-term Low Emission Development Strategies.

This will also lend support to developing country stakeholders, including SIDs and LDCs, in accelerating the adoption of policy options and approaches for decarbonisation technologies.

“To act against the climate change and achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) relating emission reduction before the target date, can be made possible by deploying solar and clean energy.

“UNFCCC has led from the front this climate challenge, and we are happy to partner, collaborate and endeavour to bring long-term, cost-effective and impactful solutions,” Mathur said.

The ISA is an inter-governmental treaty-based international organisation with a global mandate to catalyse global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of financing and technology for solar.

