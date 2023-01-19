New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) IT solutions major Rashi Peripherals has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 750 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The public issue is completely fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company may consider a private placement of equity shares for up to Rs 150 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds worth Rs 400 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and Rs 200 crore for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Mumbai-based Rashi Peripherals Ltd is a national distributor of information and communications technology products for brands like ASUS Global Pte. Ltd, Dell International Services India, HP India Sales and Lenovo India.

The company aims to expand its geographic presence in non-metro cities which includes Tier I and Tier II cities and other rural geographies which are becoming centre of consumptions for ICT products such as personal computers, smartphones, internet devices, networking devices.

The company's revenue from operations surged 57.19 per cent from Rs 5,925.05 crore in fiscal 2021 to Rs 9,313.44 crore in fiscal 2022, while its profit after tax grew 33.85 per cent to Rs 182.51 crore from Rs 136.35 crore a year ago.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

