Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah listened to the concerns, grievances, and sector-specific demands of people and delegations on Thursday as part of his public outreach initiative.

He commended the contributions of each delegation in their respective fields and assured appropriate follow-up on the issues raised.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

"Several deputations and individuals met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the public outreach office 'Raabita' in Jammu today, bringing forward various developmental and sectoral concerns," a spokesperson said.

Among the prominent visitors was Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering Limited, accompanied by project officials of the Parnai Hydro Electric Project, who discussed implementation and progress-related challenges of the project.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Jammu, led a delegation that presented policy recommendations to strengthen the region's automobile sector.

Satwik Luthra, the silver medallist at both the 2025 Khelo India Games and the 2024 National Games, was applauded by the chief minister for his achievements in weightlifting.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, the principal of Jammu Sanskriti School, highlighted the achievements of children with special needs, who excelled in volleyball and badminton at the Special Olympics Bharat's National Unified Sports Meet at IIT Gandhinagar.

Representing the industrial sector, Rakesh Sharma, President of the Confederation of Industries and Commerce J&K, along with National Council CPI members, raised key concerns affecting local entrepreneurs.

Dr Surinder Kumar Atri, the principal of Government Medical College, Kathua, briefed Abdullah on the college's infrastructural and academic needs.

Education sector challenges were presented by Kamal Gupta, chairman of the J&K Private School Association, who stressed the necessity of policy support for unaided private schools.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)