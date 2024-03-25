Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) Police arrested an alleged criminal on Monday and recovered a pistol from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The vehicle carrying the alleged criminal, Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, was intercepted during routine checking at Vijaypur, they said.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

A pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him. A case under Arms Act was registered at Vijaypur Police Station and further investigation is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)