Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir observed a two-minute silence on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Government employees across Jammu and Kashmir observed two minutes of silence at 3.30 pm today, paying tribute to the innocent civilians martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack. A solemn moment of collective mourning and solidarity," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his official X account.

Abdullah had earlier asked the employees to pay tribute to the slain tourists.

"In light of the tragic killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, all government office employees across Jammu and Kashmir are requested to observe a two-minute silence at 3.30 pm today as a mark of respect and solidarity," Abdullah said in an earlier post.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the last several years.

