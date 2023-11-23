Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated the para archers from the Union Territory for their "incredible achievement" at the Asian Para Archery Championships 2023 in Bangkok.

"What an incredible achievement! Para archers from Jammu and Kashmir scripted history and brought glory to India by winning six medals including four gold, one silver and one bronze at the Para Asian Archery Championship in Thailand. The consistent performances of our Archers reflect hard work & perseverance," Sinha wrote on X.

"The outstanding performances of Sheetal, Rakesh and Sarita after admirable achievement at the Asian Para Games, exemplify the true spirit of sportsmanship. This is just the beginning of a new sporting era. My best wishes to all the athletes for their future endeavours," he added.

Trained and groomed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex, the para archers -- Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Sarita -- have once again held the country's flag high as India topped the medals tally with nine medals at the Asian Para Archery Championships.

Rakesh Kumar led the Indian challenge with a hat-trick of gold by clinching the men's compound open crown with a win over Indonesia and partnered Suraj Singh to win the men's compound open doubles against the Chinese contestants besides winning the mixed team gold with Sheetal Devi defeating Indonesia.

The fourth gold for Team India was contributed by Sheetal Devi along with Jyoti in the women's compound open team event against Korea. However, she had to settle for silver in the tie-breaker against Singapore. Sarita had won a bronze in the women's individual compound category.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the para archers at the international arena and congratulated them for bringing laurels to the country, Jammu and Kashmir and the shrine board with the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

He underlined that the glory earned in the games would give new impetus to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex and budding sportspersons.

Garg said the shrine's para archers had been felicitated by the lieutenant governor, who is also the chairman of the shrine board at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan earlier on November 8.

