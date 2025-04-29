Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has achieved a breakthrough in its probe into a major drug trafficking case involving the recovery of 33 kg of heroin, with the arrest of a key accused from Punjab.

Harjit Singh, son of Sukhwinder Singh and a resident of Kasel in the Tarn Taran district, was apprehended by a team of the SIA, it spokesperson said. He has been identified as a crucial link in a trans-national narcotics network operating across borders, he said.

According to investigators, Harjit Singh played a central role in connecting Amritpal Singh alias Fouji—already in custody—with Amritpal Singh Baath, a suspected kingpin of the syndicate, currently absconding and believed to be abroad.

Baath is reportedly affiliated with the Khalistan Zindabad Force, he said.

Operating from his shop, Harjit Singh is alleged to have coordinated the movement of drug consignments, the spokesperson said.

On his motivation and assurance, Amritpal alias Fouji joined the network, collected heroin consignments from the border areas in Jammu, and facilitated their handover to Baath's associates in Punjab, he said.

Officials believe this arrest will help uncover deeper layers of the cartel's structure and shed light on its connections to cross-border narco-terror operations.

Further investigations are underway, and more arrests and disclosures are expected, he added.

"Acting on reliable information that a person of Punjab was coming from Akhnoor towards the bus stand with a huge consignment of heroin-like substance. Accordingly, a special checking was conducted by the police party of Police Station Bus Stand and the said suspect was apprehended,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain told reporters.

