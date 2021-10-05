Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI): Second generation entrepreneur and noted jeweller J Shrenik Nahar was appointed as the trade commissioner of Tanzania and was awarded the lifetime honorary membership by the India-Africa Trade Council, a press release said on Tuesday.

The 49-year old Nahar, popular in the jewellery sector, has experience across various segments including textiles, automobiles and consumer electronics.

According to the release, India and Tanzania share a vibrant economic, commercial and business ties. India was the largest trading partner comprising 16 per cent of Tanzania's foreign trade and also holds rank among the top five investment players in the East African country.

The Tanzania Investment Centre said the investments made by Indian companies in Tanzania were in excess of USD 2.2 billion and the bilateral trade between the two countries was over USD 2.5 billion.

Commenting on his appointment, Nahar said he would work hard to deepen the trade relationship between India and Tanzania by strengthening the mechanism for a stepped up trade relationship between the two countries.

"The eastern coasts of Africa and Tanzania, in particular, have enjoyed strong links with India. We are old maritime neighbours. Our merchants have traded since the early nineteenth century," he said.

A distributor for Grasim Textiles in South India, Nahar was also an established retailer in electronics. He was also associated with the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

The vast stretch of the Indian Ocean has kept the societies and people connected, he added.

