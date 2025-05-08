Amaravati, May 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Thursday accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of "spreading falsehoods" about the state's power sector under the TDP-led NDA government.

The energy minister complained that Reddy propagates "false information" about the power deals inked with Axis and Brookfield companies.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

"Claims of purchasing power at Rs 2.49 per unit under the YSRCP government is a lie, as transmission losses and other expenses raise the effective cost to over Rs 5 per unit," the minister stated in a press release.

The energy minister observed that Reddy is unnecessarily finding fault with the power deals.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

He claimed that Axis Energy's 400 Megawatt (MW) project in Rayalaseema would generate jobs and pay Rs 31,000 per acre annually to farmers for 1,700 acres.

The minister said that the project reduces transmission loss and will contribute nine percent GST revenue to the state.

He claimed short-term power purchases during erstwhile YSRCP rule cost Rs 10,000 crore in a year and led to 'nine tariff hikes in five years.'

Kumar further alleged that YSRCP government left behind Rs 1.29 lakh crore power debt and it misused funds.

He also stated that the current TDP-led coalition government has not raised power tariff, and is focused on stabilising the sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)