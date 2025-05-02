Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) A 37-year-old man strangled his wife and hid her body in a junk warehouse wrapping it in a plastic bag in the Vishwakarma Industrial area here, police said Friday.

Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, they said.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Choumu) Ashok Chauhan said the body of Farheen Qureshi, 26, was recovered from a junk warehouse in Badharana village Friday morning. It was found in a sack.

The couple, who lived Harijan Basti Bhatta Basti and has two children, was allegedly grappling with domestic strife.

According to police, Qureshi took his wife Farheen to the warehouse on Thursday as part of a plan and strangled her there.

