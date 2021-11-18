Jalna (Maha), Nov 18 (PTI) BJP workers led by former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar on Thursday staged protest in Jalna collector Dr Vijay Rathod's cabin, alleging delay in the release of compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

The funds of the District Planning Development Council (DPDC) were being sanctioned in arbitrary manner, the protesters claimed.

They left Rathod's cabin after more than two hours.

Later, speaking to reporters, Lonikar demanded an audit of DPDC funds of Rs 250 crore spent on various development projects.

The funds were being diverted to guardian minister Rajesh Tope's constituency, the BJP leader alleged.

