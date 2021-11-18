Lava Agni 5G smartphone is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in India last week, and now it is listed on Amazon India, Flipkart and Lava e-store. At the time of writing this article, the smartphone has been sold out, but buyers can get their hands on the device via the Lava India website. Lava Agni 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The phone will be soon made available through offline stores across India. Lava Agni 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

Lava Agni 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Lava Agni 5G (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

The wait is over - AGNI 5G, the only Indian 5G smartphone is here. Lava AGNI 5G is built with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor & Outstanding 64MP Quad AI Camera. Shop now for Rs. 19,999: https://t.co/QTUjp8Iaf5 COD Available.#AGNI5G #ProudlyIndian #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/sUNKZwEaXu — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 18, 2021

For photography, the handset comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper.

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charging facility and runs on the Android 11 operating system. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE and 5G.

