Amaravati, March 15 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu on Saturday criticised the Janasena party for "failing" to articulate a clear agenda, stating that its founder Pawan Kalyan "lacks ideology or strategy" and exhibits unpredictable shifts in stance.

Questioning what benefits people could derive from Janasena, the former minister asserted that the actor-turned-politician's ideology was so fluid that he once wore a red scarf (symbolising communism) but has now embraced "right-wing saffron hues".

"What benefits can people expect from Janasena? Pawan Kalyan lacks ideology and strategy, frequently shifting stances—from wearing a red scarf to adopting saffron hues—leaving the public confused about his intentions," Rambabu said in a press release.

His remarks follow Kalyan's speech on Friday night during Janasena's formation day event, where he delved into contentious issues such as ‘pseudo-secularism,' Tamil Nadu's language dispute with the Centre, regionalism, delimitation, and more.

According to the opposition leader, Janasena was formed at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu "after the Kapu community lost trust in him".

Drawing a parallel with YSRCP chief and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rambabu said Kalyan took 16 years and multi-party support to enter the Legislative Assembly, whereas Reddy rose to the CM's position in just a decade through a determined struggle against the Delhi establishment.

Urging the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister not to overestimate his political prospects, the YSRCP leader emphasised that while "glamour and power may draw crowds", the Kapu community would eventually recognise his inability to become chief minister, likening it to a cinematic climax.

Commenting on Kalyan's elder brother, K Nagendra Rao (Nagababu), the former minister remarked that his newfound MLC position was fueling unrealistic ambitions.

He also criticised Nagababu for allegedly sidelining SVSN Varma, who had sacrificed his Pithapuram constituency for Kalyan.

He urged Nagababu to extend basic respect to Varma.

Moreover, Rambabu warned Kalyan against treating Pithapuram as his fiefdom and accused him of leveraging 'North Indian arrogance' for "opportunistic politics".

