Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar, who was arrested for the third time on the alleged charge of grabbing a land worth about Rs 5 crore on Old Mahabalipuram Road recently, was remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate in Alandur, on Monday.

The allegation against Jayakumar was that he had used his political clout and official machinery to purchase the 8.75 grounds for a cheaper rate, under threat. The case was registered by the CCB police.

When Jayakumar was produced before the Magistrate for remand in the morning, his senior counsel A Natarajan argued that it was yet another case foisted against him due to political vengeance.

No remand is required since no offence is made out. The whole dispute is a civil matter involving his family members. The mandatory notice under Sec. 41(a) was not served on him. Though the complaint was lodged in 2016, it was registered only on February 24. It is a clear case of political vendetta, he added.

The Magistrate, however, ordered the judicial custody for Jayakumar till March 11.

The AIADMK leader was originally arrested in connection with assaulting a DMK worker and parading him shirtless during polling for urban local body elections on February 19. He was re-arrested later on the charge of disobeying a provision in Chennai City Police Act.

